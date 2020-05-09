KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

KNCAY traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.16. 641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

