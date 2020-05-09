La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LJPC. ValuEngine upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 683.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 176,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,529,000. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LJPC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 741,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,703. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $203.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

