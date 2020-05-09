La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LJPC. ValuEngine upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 683.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 176,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,529,000. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LJPC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 741,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,703. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $203.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit