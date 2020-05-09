Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Receives $68.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

LAMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $4.80 on Monday, hitting $68.25. 1,358,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average is $76.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.35. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,149,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

