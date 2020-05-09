Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 706 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,950 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.3% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.49.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,877,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,400,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

