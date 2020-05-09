Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,479,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,101,000 after acquiring an additional 417,021 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,268,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,017,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,195,000 after acquiring an additional 287,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,944,000 after acquiring an additional 272,809 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB stock traded up $4.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,733. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Albemarle from $70.00 to $49.00 and set a “cautious” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

