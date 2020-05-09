Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,041 VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $49.56. 539,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,339. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $56.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57.

