Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Buys 50 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $389.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.46.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $314.02. 1,126,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.22 and its 200-day moving average is $300.28. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.98 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

