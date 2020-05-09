Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 20,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after buying an additional 203,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.69.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $87,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.08. 861,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,483. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.16.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

