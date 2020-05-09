Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of BP by 7.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 20,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 19,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC boosted its stake in BP by 158.3% during the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 21,098 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,204,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,352,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13. BP plc has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.81.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BP plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

