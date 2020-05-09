Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,460 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.87. 11,826,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,918,373. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus decreased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.