Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.2% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $50,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

PFE traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $37.22. 18,818,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,349,516. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

