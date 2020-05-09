Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $4.88 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.4% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.96. 20,187,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,580,089. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average is $84.63. The company has a market capitalization of $124.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

