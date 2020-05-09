Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $461,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.75. 5,608,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,001,591. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

