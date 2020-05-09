Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $5.20 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for 2.6% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,654,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.77. 2,016,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,834. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $14.04.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

