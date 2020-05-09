Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after buying an additional 2,069,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,999,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,252 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,093,652,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.19. The stock had a trading volume of 23,817,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,748,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.88 and its 200 day moving average is $201.42. The firm has a market cap of $511.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

