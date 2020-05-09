Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Republic Services stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.31. 1,032,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.36.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $2,116,080.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $119,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,631.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,334 shares of company stock worth $3,198,724 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

