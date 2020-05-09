Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,938. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.85. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $53.46 and a 1-year high of $203.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $15,876,859.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,122,760.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $2,378,286.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $28,476,438. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.42.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.