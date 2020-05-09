Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 320 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $309,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 232,463 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 58.6% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,292,640 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $199,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,618 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 219.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 255,770 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 41,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.16. 7,747,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716,609. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

