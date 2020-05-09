Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 343 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.47. 8,584,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,317,601. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.20. The company has a market cap of $172.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

