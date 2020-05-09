Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 87 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded up $7.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.03. 1,666,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.72. The company has a market cap of $107.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Charter Equity raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, March 9th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

