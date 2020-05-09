Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after buying an additional 8,343,863 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 4,856,556 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,529,000 after buying an additional 2,682,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after buying an additional 2,228,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.19.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,477,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,443,542. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.32. The company has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,655. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

