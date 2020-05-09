Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Bank of America raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,947,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,705,590. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

