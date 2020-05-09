Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.6% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after buying an additional 9,447,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,135,000 after buying an additional 5,861,939 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,220,000 after buying an additional 3,572,440 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after buying an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,960,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,891,925. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

