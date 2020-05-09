Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 2,329 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,198. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.