Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 253 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.08. 6,974,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,428,214. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

