Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 2,585 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,340 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 109.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 207,796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 108,734 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 18.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 13,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $5,306,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 257.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,341. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Fusco acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.34 per share, with a total value of $994,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,318,554.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Andrea Botta acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.67 per share, for a total transaction of $251,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,806.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

