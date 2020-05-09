Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 2,668 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,171 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 49,936 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.67. 5,960,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,735,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.39. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

