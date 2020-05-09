Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 660 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Eaton comprises approximately 1.1% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $819,146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,831,000 after buying an additional 2,093,926 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,227,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,603,000 after buying an additional 407,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 916,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,180,000 after buying an additional 242,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,141. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.12.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.