Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 690 Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,681,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,190,000 after purchasing an additional 514,180 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Middleby by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,363,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,340,000 after purchasing an additional 340,141 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,655,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,825,000 after purchasing an additional 43,861 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Middleby by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,882,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Middleby by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,410,000 after purchasing an additional 360,679 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,545. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.84. Middleby Corp has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.37 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Middleby’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $464,562.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 255,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,026,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,901.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,365 shares of company stock worth $735,029 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MIDD. Citigroup lifted their price target on Middleby from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

