Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) Trading 7.9% Higher

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) traded up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.13, 480,610 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 971,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $998.50 million during the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.74%.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LGF.B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

