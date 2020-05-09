LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Trading Up 7.5%

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) shares were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05, approximately 151,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 151,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LYTS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.
The company has a market cap of $158.47 million, a P/E ratio of 100.83, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LSI Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 96,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.
About LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)
LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.
