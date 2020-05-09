LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Trading Up 7.5%

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) shares were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05, approximately 151,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 151,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LYTS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

The company has a market cap of $158.47 million, a P/E ratio of 100.83, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $71.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LSI Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 96,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

