Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) PT Lowered to C$6.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$6.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

Shares of MAL stock opened at C$6.09 on Wednesday. Magellan Aerospace has a 12 month low of C$4.80 and a 12 month high of C$18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.06 million and a P/E ratio of 5.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.42.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$246.68 million during the quarter.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers aero engines products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.