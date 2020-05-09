Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Up 10.1% on Earnings Beat

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) shares shot up 10.1% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $38.51 and last traded at $37.56, 511,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 256,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.12.

The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBUU. BidaskClub raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.02.

Malibu Boats Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

