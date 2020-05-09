Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.79. Masimo reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $269.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James raised Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.33.

Shares of MASI stock traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.14. The stock had a trading volume of 452,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,417. Masimo has a one year low of $128.36 and a one year high of $244.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $368,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $435,831.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,499 shares of company stock valued at $82,161,311 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 131,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,447,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

