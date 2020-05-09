MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.27.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEG. TD Securities reduced their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on MEG Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on MEG Energy from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price target on MEG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of TSE:MEG traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,184,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,586. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$8.07.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$760.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harvey Doerr purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,000. Also, Director Jeffrey James Mccaig purchased 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,824.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 536,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,351,224.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

