MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$4.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.27.

TSE:MEG opened at C$3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.54 million and a P/E ratio of -14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.13 and a twelve month high of C$8.07.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$760.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey James Mccaig purchased 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, with a total value of C$40,824.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 536,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,351,224. Also, Director Harvey Doerr purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,000.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

