Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Lifted by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 153.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,797,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088,255 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 3.4% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $138,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

MRK stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,374,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,579,699. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $190.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average is $83.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.