Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Lowered by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,374,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,579,699. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average of $83.76. The company has a market cap of $190.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

