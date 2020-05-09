Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Up 8% on Earnings Beat

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) shares shot up 8% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $59.97 and last traded at $59.23, 2,659,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 157% from the average session volume of 1,033,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.82.

The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Middleby had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MIDD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Middleby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 465 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,657.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,661.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nassem Ziyad bought 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $73,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,901.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $735,029 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Middleby during the first quarter worth $31,954,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 9.9% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,681,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,190,000 after purchasing an additional 514,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $49,617,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Middleby by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,410,000 after purchasing an additional 360,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Middleby by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,363,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,340,000 after purchasing an additional 340,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $96.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Middleby Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

