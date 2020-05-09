Mizuho Trims Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Target Price to $73.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.27.

EXPE stock traded up $2.81 on Tuesday, reaching $69.27. 2,759,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,193. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

