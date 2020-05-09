Mizuho Trims Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Target Price to $30.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TCOM. ValuEngine raised shares of Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $24.80 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Trip.com Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.69.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,296,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,105. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $41.40.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $1.95. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 4.85%. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,240,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $16,612,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,239,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

