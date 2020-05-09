Morgan Stanley Downgrades TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) to Underweight

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TUI AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TUI AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded TUI AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded TUI AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

TUIFY opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.24. TUI AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.96.

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. TUI AG/ADR had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TUI AG/ADR will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TUI AG/ADR

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

