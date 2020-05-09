National Bank Financial Downgrades Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) to Sector Perform Overweight

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

MFC has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.58.

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$17.08 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$12.58 and a 52 week high of C$27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion and a PE ratio of 6.17.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$11.17 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.0400001 EPS for the current year.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.04, for a total transaction of C$371,263.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,817.53. Also, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.04, for a total value of C$51,092.05.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

