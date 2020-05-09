NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.11.

Several research firms recently commented on NTAP. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NetApp from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,443. NetApp has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.09. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

