Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focused on designing, developing, and marketing products for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System(R), is the transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment for depressive disorder. Neuronetics, Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.30. 180,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,448. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $40.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 55.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The company had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 16,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 24,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

