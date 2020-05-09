Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Analysts expect Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) to post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nextdecade’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Nextdecade reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextdecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nextdecade.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nextdecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Nextdecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Nextdecade by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nextdecade by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextdecade by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Nextdecade by 995.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextdecade by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nextdecade stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 44,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $189.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.81. Nextdecade has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

About Nextdecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nextdecade (NEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit