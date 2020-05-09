Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) to post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nextdecade’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Nextdecade reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextdecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nextdecade.

Get Nextdecade alerts:

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nextdecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Nextdecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Nextdecade by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nextdecade by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextdecade by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Nextdecade by 995.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextdecade by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nextdecade stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 44,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $189.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.81. Nextdecade has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

About Nextdecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nextdecade (NEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.