Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Purchases 495 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for approximately 2.6% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,964,484.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paypal from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.26.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,152,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,827,545. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.63. The company has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.75, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

