North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Shares Up 12.1%

North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA)’s share price traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.19, 357,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average session volume of 188,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOA shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Raymond James cut shares of North American Construction Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

The stock has a market cap of $178.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 6.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,219,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,890,000 after purchasing an additional 82,698 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 592,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 575,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 41,778 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 526,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 178,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 365,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

