Nuggets (NUG) Price Down 3.6% This Week

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 39.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $160.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Nuggets token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.47 or 0.02196250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00176931 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00068808 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042441 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.