Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $329,765,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,895,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,800,000 after buying an additional 1,463,065 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,833,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,674,000 after buying an additional 1,381,617 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,839,000 after buying an additional 1,255,652 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,340,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,635,000 after buying an additional 971,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Shares of NTR traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.51. 1,792,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.28. Nutrien Ltd has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

